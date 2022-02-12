When Leslie Tucker started at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in 1992, the hospital was located at its former site on Bandon’s bluff overlooking the Coquille River.
Tucker, who was originally hired by Donna Reilly as a medical biller, recalled accounts receivable numbers hitting $500,000 in the mid-1990s.
“At the time, we all thought that was unbelievable,” Tucker said.
Then, days would pass without a patient being admitted to the hospital, she recalled. And in the age before computers, everything was done manually, so registration, billing and accounting took a long time.
At the former site, there was an old house located adjacent to the hospital where Dr. Meyers had his practice. Tucker worked for Dr. Meyers prior to working at the hospital.
Tucker was born and raised in Los Angeles but the family (her sisters are Stacy Coomer and Allison Stewart) moved to Langlois when she was in 6th grade, where her stepfather had relatives. She remembers being sent home from school for wearing a mini skirt – attire that was popular at the time in LA but not yet quite accepted in Langlois.
She attended Pacific High School and married her high school sweetheart Jack Tucker when she was 19. The Tucker family owned and ran a sawmill in Langlois for many years. It closed in 1999.
Leslie and Jack raised two daughters – Aimee and Ashlee, who both attended Bandon schools.
Aimee LaPlante works in a managerial position with the Oregon Cherry Growers. She and her husband Kai live in Jefferson. Ashlee and her husband Jon Moehring have two children and live in the Portland area where Ashlee owns a consulting firm.
At Southern Coos, Tucker was Donna Reilly’s “right-hand man” and worked her way up to supervisor, then worked as manager of Patient Financial Services until 2017, when she decided to step down from that position. Cathy Mann took over and is now Tucker’s manager. Mann honored Tucker on her work anniversary in January with a 30-year pin and treats.
In the old hospital, the staff learned many jobs and had to make do with a shortage of space. The Emergency Room, for example, had one bed and when a second one was needed, they utilized the X-ray bed.
“At the old hospital we had to call one of the local doctors if we needed them,” Tucker said. “Dee Holdsclaw (RN) kept many people alive until a doctor could make it in.”
When the move was made to the new hospital in 1999, Tucker couldn’t believe all the space at that building, though the hospital has now outgrown much of that. Since opening, two additional buildings have been built on the campus and expansion is clearly in the future.
Tucker’s duties include cash management, physician credentialing and computing bad debt monthly, among other duties.
Most of the changes have come in the last 10 years, Tucker said. There have been several new computer systems to learn, along with several administrative changes.
“You just have to roll with it and adjust,” Tucker said.
Through it all, Tucker still loves her job and her co-workers.
“I truly do love working here,” she said. “I love the attitude, especially with people like (former CEO) Jim Wathen and Donna Reilly. You always had this good feeling when coming to work and for the most part that hasn’t changed. I still love coming to work and enjoy my job and I feel useful. It really is a great place to work.”
Tucker hopes to retire in a few years and she and Jack plan to do more camping with their trailer, including visiting national parks. She also looks forward to doing more reading and spending more time with her children and grandchildren.
