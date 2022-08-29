25 years

For 25 years, Cathy Mann has worked to make improvements at Southern Coos Hospital. During her free time, she is an avid quilter.

 Contributed photo

As one of only a few Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center employees who have been with the hospital since it was in its former location, Cathy Mann is proud to celebrate 25 years of service with the organization.

Only two other full-time employees have been with the hospital longer than Mann: Leslie Tucker and Carolyn Randolph. Mann was hired on Aug. 15, 1997 and was thrilled to be a hospital employee.

