As one of only a few Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center employees who have been with the hospital since it was in its former location, Cathy Mann is proud to celebrate 25 years of service with the organization.
Only two other full-time employees have been with the hospital longer than Mann: Leslie Tucker and Carolyn Randolph. Mann was hired on Aug. 15, 1997 and was thrilled to be a hospital employee.
“I thought it was the neatest thing ever. There was a room where you could sit and watch the ocean and see the whales,” she said of the former location, which overlooked the Coquille River and the ocean. “There was a resident cat who would sit on patient’s beds. That cat came home with me when we moved to the new hospital.”
Mann was hired by longtime employee (now retired) Donna Reilly to work in billing and registration. Back then, all the records were on paper, though there were basic computer applications being introduced into the process.
Though Mann worked in the business office, everyone was cross-trained. It was a family atmosphere where there were two lunch breaks and everyone gathered at a long table to eat lunch together.
When she moved to the new hospital in 1999, Mann worked herself up to her current position by taking on new roles and additional responsibilities. All of the paper documents had to eventually be uploaded to the hospital’s computer system and there have been many other skills she had to learn.
She is now the hospital’s revenue cycle manager who oversees the patient admitting and patient financial services departments, which includes about 15 employees, whom she regularly treats with baked goods, potluck lunches and special gifts during the holidays.
“I’ve loved everything I’ve done here,” she said, “from billing, to admitting manager, then managing here and there, then ending up with the coders.”
Mann said the hospital used to have a coding company they outsourced to, but she went to then-CFO Alan Dow and told him she wanted to assemble her own “dream team” of coders. He agreed and she sent some interested employees to coding school and now it costs the hospital much less to have that service done in-house. Mann is proud of saving the hospital’s money.
“If you ask anyone, I’m a No. 1 scrounge,” Mann said. “If anyone is moving, I pilfer their office. I don’t like spending the hospital’s money.”
Mann has been married for 40 years to James and they have two grown children and four grandchildren. James is a retired Marine and their daughter serves active duty in the Air Force as an aerospace medical engineer in Minot, North Dakota, while their son serves active duty in the Army as a teacher of advanced NCO training in Little Rock, Arkansas.
She and James have lived on acreage in Greenacres for 26 years. Before working for the hospital, Mann worked as a veterinary technician. She enjoys quilting during her spare time and is a prolific quilter, often gifting them to family, friends and colleagues. She estimates that she creates 40 quilts per year. She recently signed up for a 14-week quilting class to become a certified quilter so she can teach classes.
“My happy place is my quilting room,” she said.
Mann has also volunteered as a support person for the National Guard, is an ordained minister and has performed over 30 weddings.
Mann has enjoyed working at SCHHC over the last 25 years, even with its ups and downs. The last few years have been challenging, with CEO and administration turnovers and the COVID-19 pandemic, but now with a new Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors, a new CFO (Jeremiah Dodrill) and CEO (Ray Hino), Mann is hopeful things are turning around for the hospital.
“I see changes for the better and it’s exciting,” she said. “We have a new qualified board that really cares about the hospital and a CFO and CEO who are highly qualified and see how to take us in the right direction. Ray is going out and making contacts and publicizing SCHHC and saying ‘We’re here to stay and we want to grow.’ I’m seeing a lot of good positive growth.”
“I love this place,” she added. “I look forward to coming to work. It’s just a great place to work and I have the most phenomenal employees. There’s not a single one of them I wouldn’t call a friend.”
