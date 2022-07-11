On July 2, at approximately 1145 a.m., a Coos County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a disturbance in progress.
Through the course of an investigation it was determined the suspect, 43-year-old Marc R. Potter of Myrtle Point, had committed the crime of harassment (domestic) and menacing. Potter also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 Cena was called to the scene to conduct a criminal apprehension track for Potter who had fled from the location on foot prior to law enforcement arrival. K9 Cena tracked Potter approximately 200 yards where he was located in thick brush. Potter failed to comply with several commands given by deputies and resisted arrest while he being taken into custody. Potter struck both K9 Cena and a Coos County Sheriff's deputy during the struggle who were attempting to take him into custody.
Potter was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of harassment domestic, menacing, assault on a public safety officer and interfering with a police animal.
The sheriff’s office would like to thank the Oregon State Police for quickly responding to assist our Deputies with making this arrest, effectively limiting injury to all involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In