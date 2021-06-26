BANDON - Nick Lucas has been chosen as the May clinical Employee of the Month at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Lucas works night shifts as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department. He was nominated because he “truly sets the standard for quality care.”
“Nick has been nominated for his terrific work ethics and standard,” states the nomination. “He provides prompt, compassionate and thorough care to all the patients. He documents all interventions in a timely fashion. He is a great team player with a calm, level-headed and supportive attitude. He works with everyone (co-workers, providers and patients, etc.) in a very professional manner and it shows!”
Lucas jokes that his job is “putting Band-Aids on people.” And he is quick to give credit to his co-workers.
“I wouldn’t be as successful as a nurse without my peers. It is a team effort,” he said.
He has been an RN for 10 years and attained his degree at Southwestern Oregon Community College. He’s worked at SCHHC for almost a year and a half.
Lucas moved to Coos Bay in 2003. Before moving to the area, he lived in Eastern Washington. He joined the U.S. Army out of high school and served in one combat tour in Iraq. He was also was involved in the Hurricane Katrina disaster relief efforts.
After his military service, he worked as a sheriff’s deputy for two years before he finally decided on a career as a nurse.
Lucas started his nursing career working as a chemo nurse, specializing in end-of-life/comfort care. He did that for three years before deciding to try his hand as the house supervisor at Bay Area Hospital. He did that for a few years before making his change to working in the Emergency Department.
Lucas is one of five siblings. He has been married for 15 years and has two wonderful children, both girls, ages 11 and 14.
As an avid football fan, Lucas enjoys watching football in his spare time and roots for the Seattle Seahawks. He also enjoys a good baseball game. He coaches his kid’s softball team in the spring. He also enjoys music and has dabbled in playing guitar and is currently learning to play the drums.
Lucas likes being a nurse because of the many different jobs you can have.
“If you get tired of what you are doing, you can just change your specialty and try something new.”
He also likes interacting with people.
“Talking with people and helping them in their time of crisis is what I enjoy the most,” he said.
The smaller, close-knit feeling, where “everybody knows everybody” is what he likes about working at SCHHC.
