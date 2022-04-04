The Coos Library Board invites applicants to apply for three open positions on the board representing Coos Bay outside city limits within District 9, the rural county and North Bend within city limits.
Board members serve four-year terms. Coos Library Board meets a minimum of twice yearly.
Application forms are available at all Coos County libraries and online at cooslibraries.org and may be returned to any library. The deadline for applying is May 1.
Additional information is available by contacting the library director of any Coos County library or Stacey Nix at the Extended Services Office at 541-269-1101 x248.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In