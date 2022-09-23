Jessica has been a great mayor of North Bend during the most challenging of times and is the best choice for the city moving forward. She has collaborated continuously with the NB community and businesses as well as our ambassador with our neighbor Coos Bay and communities throughout the state.
She is the mayor we need now to help make our community and move forward to once again become a more thriving coastal economy. I wholeheartedly support Jessica and hope you will too.
