MYRTLE POINT — The Master Food Preservers of Coos County will hold a Jams & Jellies workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
This workshop will teach the fundamentals of boiling water canning with the making of jelly. Participants will get hands-on experience with preparing fruit, extracting the fruit juice, filling jars, loading the canner, and seeing the boiling water canning process.
Boiling water canning is used to can fruits, jams & jellies, and other high-acid foods. The how-tos and what-ifs of canning will be thoroughly explored, as will food safety and the proper care of canning equipment.
The workshop will be held at the OSU Extension Service, 631 Alder St.in Myrtle Point. Cost of the class is $10. Class size is limited so preregistration is recommended by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.