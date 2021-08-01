If you've always wanted to learn bridge or need to refresh your memory, here's your chance. Longtime player Louise Nix will introduce beginners to the basics of the game in a series of free lessons starting Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Bandon Senior Activity Center.
The BSAC is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. For information, call 541-347-4131 or visit BandonEvents.org.
