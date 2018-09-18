COOS BAY — Study dance at Southwestern Oregon Community College during an 11-week series for beginners. Fall semester will runThursdays at 7 p.m. from Sept. 27-Dec. 6. During the class you will do dances from around the globe. Students will be provided with a CD of all the music, and a booklet of step sheets and lyric translations. At the end of the semester class will celebrate with a big international potluck and dance party.
Registration is $50 and can be done online at www.swocc.edu or on campus in Dellwood Hall. Join the fun and bring a friend.
Have any questions? Call Stacy Rose at 541-808-1002 or email her at rosecontra@gmail.com.