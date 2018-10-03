COOS BAY — The “Friday Foreign Film” series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. This month’s feature is the 2015 multiple award-winning Danish film Land of Mine.
After Germany surrenders at the end of WWII, thousands of captured German soldiers are sent out to remove over 1.5 million mines placed by the Nazis on Denmark’s west coast. One of the groups, made up of young prisoners of war, is dropped at the seaside to complete this dangerous task. There, they are met by the stern Danish army sergeant Rasmussen (Roland Møller). Each day, he sends the group of 14 boys into the sand dunes to search for mines. As they suffer more and more casualties, Rasmussen becomes conflicted with his hatred for the youths and finds his attitude towards them changing. Inspired by real events, Land of Mine exposes the untold story of one tragic moment in post-war history.
The “Friday Foreign Film” series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised. For more information call 541-269-1101.