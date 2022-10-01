Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus had a booth selling raffle tickets at the Cranberry Festival. All the winners were chosen and rhe prizes delivered.

 Contributed photo

Knights of Columbus Bandon recently announced the winners of the BandonnCranberry Festival raffle. 

