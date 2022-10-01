Knights of Columbus Bandon recently announced the winners of the BandonnCranberry Festival raffle.
Bandon Cranberry Festival raffle winners were pulled September 17. All prizes have been delivered.
First place, a leather recliner from Hennicks furniture, went to Diane L. Second place, an adult three-wheel tricycle went to Max P; and a third place survival kit with first aid kit went to Mike.
Forth place went to Keith P., fifth went to Dustin M'., and sixth to John H. Thise three won survival, backpacking and camping kits.
Thank you all for supporting Knights of Columbus first annual Bandon Cranberry Festival raffle.
