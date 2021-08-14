BANDON -- Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s non-clinical Employee of the Month for June is Kelly Hultin.
Hultin first joined SCHHC in April 2001 and is on her 20th year with the hospital.
“Kelly absolutely makes a difference to the team’s success,” Hultin’s nomination states. “Over the years, she has become a very valuable employee in our patient financial and patient admitting departments.”
Hultin is currently a biller III. During the past year, she has taken on added duties and filled in as needed in the admitting department. She has volunteered on her own to cover the switchboard during lunch hours.
Hultin was nominated because “she is always going above and beyond to help the team and our patients whenever she is asked and wherever there is a need. She is very dedicated to her job and her co-workers have come to rely on Kelly as the insurance ‘guru’ whenever they have questions.”
“Kelly has a great work ethic, is always reliable and she is an advocate for our patients,” the nomination continues. “Kelly displays a positive attitude, always has a smile to give and is ready to jump in whenever needed to help the team accomplish tasks on time.”
Hultin grew up in the Portland area, then moved to California where she married and had two children. She moved to Bandon in 1986 because she wanted her children to grow up in a rural area. She has ties to the area – her aunt Jo Heinzman has lived in Langlois for many years, and Hultin and her family would visit. Once she moved to Bandon, Kelly met Jack Hultin and they have been married for 33 years.
Hultin’s son Jeremy Swift lives in the Portland area and works as an HVAC foreman. He has a son who is 15 and a daughter who is 13. Hultin’s daughter Tessa Swift lives in McMinnville where she works in the IT department for the city of McMinnville and is raising her 8-year-old son.
Prior to working at SCHHC, Hultin worked for the Bandon School District as a teaching assistant and coached middle school track. She also worked at the Minute Café in the summers.
Her husband Jack is a licensed contractor and owns Garage Door Service here in Bandon, which he took over from Ivan Hultin in 2008.
She likes her job at the hospital because it’s challenging.
“I bill insurance companies and get the hospital money, which involves a lot of appeals,” Hultin said. “It’s also kind of nice to work in admitting too. It gives me a break to be around the public and you get to know a lot of patients.”
Hultin appreciates her co-workers as well.
“Leslie (Tucker), Carolyn (Randolph) and Cathy (Mann) have all also been here for a long time too. I really enjoy working with them and with the admitting staff.”
Hultin likes to take walks around the hospital campus during her breaks, often joined by a co-worker or two.
At home, Kelly and Jack have about a dozen chickens and two very large brush goats that keep the brush down around their property. She describes them as similar to small ponies. From the chickens, Hultin sells farm-fresh eggs to employees.
In her spare time, Hultin spends time tending to her garden and animals and, when they can get together, cherishes time with her children and grandchildren.
