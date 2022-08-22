From the inception of the Aquatic Safety Program, it has always been the goal to host a Junior Lifeguard Program that would foster youth into the program and instill water safety into our South Coast culture. We are extremely proud to announce that Curry County Aquatic Safety held its first ever Junior Lifeguard Program the week of August 1-5. To our knowledge, this is the first open water Junior Lifeguard Program in the State of Oregon.
There was a total of 23 participants ranging from 9-17 years of age residing from Gold Beach, Port Orford and Bandon. The students were energetic, attentive and eager to learn. With the help of Shannon Ingram (California State Parks – North Coast Redwood District – Lifeguard II) and Perry Kishaba (ASCEND) we were able to build a curriculum that taught students the basics of open water lifeguarding and a foundation of sound water skills for their surrounding water environment. The five-day program focused on water entries, water safety, hand signals, signs of distress, basic CPR, general first aid, board skills, and the difference between safe and unsafe ocean conditions. Students participated in daily exercises and physical challenges “vitamins” that tested their skills and endurance. They were also allowed free time to be in the water every day to practice their skills. The final day included the run/swim/paddle Iron challenge that put all their skills to the test. We would like to thank the parents that participated in the Iron Challenge as well as our own Commissioner John Herzog.
