COQUILLE — Sawdust Theatre's 2020 Summer Season Kickoff Party and Auditions are scheduled for later in January. The Kickoff Party for the 2020 Summer Season will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the theater.
Who should attend the Kickoff? Anyone interested in helping at the theater, such as stage crew, light crew, greeters, or in many other areas that may interest you or if you might simply want to meet some Melodrama characters and Olio performers.
Auditions for the Melodrama roles will be held as follows: Play Auditions will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan 27; Olio Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Sawdust Theatre is located at 120 N. Adams St. in Coquille. Sawdust Theatre offers shows starting Memorial Weekend and continuing through the summer until Labor Day Weekend.
Have questions? Contact Michael Thurman by emailing him at info@sawdusttheatre.com or by calling 360-970-8171.