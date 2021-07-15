Join Johnny Appleseed and his pioneer friends as they plant apple orchards across the West this Friday, July 16, when the Missoula Children's Theatre and more than 30 local students present an original musical adaptation of the classic tale, Johnny Appleseed.
Playing the title character of Johnny are local students Rowdy Staatz and Tyler Eickhoff. Other featured performers include Brylee Butts as Molly, Brooklin Butts as Kelly, Coral Averett as Sarah, Quincee Guzman as Rebecca, Maya Tulles as Sir Peter Prescott and Ayden Rowe as Rupert, with Sam Tiffee and Luke Meredith providing laughs as Wolf and Bison.
Johnny Appleseed will be presented at 4 and 6:30 p.m. at the Sprague Community Theatre in Bandon. Tickets are free, and seating is first-come, first-serve. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance.
The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Bandon is brought to you by Bandon School District.
