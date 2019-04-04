PORT ORFORD — Mixed Media artist Trina Badarak will be showing her latest work at the Hawthorne Gallery with an opening reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
Trina lived in Port Orford in the 1970's and was a well-known jeweler. She later moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to broaden her artistic horizons. While in the Southwest, she developed a new style of painting, collage and mixed media in a mosaic-like patterning.
Come to the Hawthorne Gallery, see what's new and/or enjoy a libation at Redfish, www.RedfishPortOrford.com. There will also an Art Walk throughout Port Orford scheduled concurrently. Redfish and the Hawthorne Gallery are located at 517 Jefferson St. just off U.S. Highway 101 at the north end of Battle Rock Park.
Hawthorne Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, www.HawthorneGallery.com.
For more information, contact Chris Hawthorne at 541-366-2266 or 541-366-2200.