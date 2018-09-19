NORTH BEND — Inland Point Retirement Community, located at 2290 Inland Drive in North Bend, will host a Senior Idol talent show and competition at their community at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Desserts and coffee service will be available.
If you think you have what it takes to be the next Senior Idol, come share your talents at Inland Point’s Senior Idol. Finalists will receive wonderful prizes and the honor of holding the title of Senior Idol. The public is invited to cheer on the contestants at the show.
Auditions are open to Coos County residents ages 70 and up. Those interested in competing should call Judith Smith 541-260-9889, or 541-756-0176; also call for information or to RSVP.
Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 27.