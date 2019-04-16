Bandon had a handful of placers in the 33-team Prefontaine Rotary invitational at Marshfield High School on Saturday, led by freshman Holly Hutton.
Running the 3,000 meters, Hutton finished second with a new best of 11 minutes, 37.70 seconds. She out-sprinted Siuslaw’s Chloe Madden to the finish.
For the boys Jared Duval was seventh in the 800, though his official time was not available because of a timing system malfunction.
In the field events, Bandon freshman Trevor Angove was sixth in the triple jump, soaring 38 feet, 9 ¼ inches. And Hunter Angove, Trevor’s twin brother, was eighth in the pole vault, clearing 11-6.
Aunika Miller, another freshman, won her heat of the 800 meters and finished 10th overall with a new best of 2:41.20. Shannon Smith was 15th overall in 2:44.10.
Bandon’s boys were seventh in the 4x400 relay with the group of Duval, Will Freitag, Jack Davis and Andrew Robertson finishing in 3:51.57.
Bandon’s girls placed eighth in the 4x400 relay with the group of Miller, Smith, Hutton and Kennedy Turner, who crossed the line in 4:47.53.
Bandon’s only other individual athlete to place in the top 20 in an event was Davis, who was 19th in the 100 (12.28),
Bandon’s girls were 13th in the 4x100 relay (59.76), while the boys were 14th in the same event (48.24).
A month into the season, Hutton ranks third for Class 2A in the 3,000 meters with her time Saturday.
The Bandon girls rank fifth in the 4x400 relay with their time at the Jim Robinson Invitational in Roseburg (4:38.52).
Duval ranks fourth in the boys 800 with his best official time (2:10.28). Hunter Angove ranks fourth in the triple jump (40-7) and Trevor Angove is tied for the fourth best rank in the pole vault (11-6).