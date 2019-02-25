FLORENCE – The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, is bringing their unique musical talent and world-class production to Three Rivers Casino in Florence March 29-30.
“We are very excited to be hosting Hotel California at Three Rivers,” said Rich Colton, director of marketing for Three Rivers Casino. “Attending their show is more than just seeing a live band. It’s reliving some of your favorite memories while listening to the '70s rock you know and love.”
Hotel California has been touring non-stop since 1986, continuing to define what it means to be an international tribute band. The band is best known for its incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and top-flight live performances that have set them apart from other Eagles tribute bands. Hotel California has shared stages with other top performing artists including The Doobie Bros., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, and REO Speedwagon.
Tickets are $15-$24.99, now on sale for the March 29 show at www.threeriverscasino.com or StarTickets.com. Three Rivers will be hosting a private show for Players Club Members on March 30. For more information on joining the Players Club and member benefits, visit the Three Rivers website.
For more information about Hotel California, visit hotelcalifornia.ca.