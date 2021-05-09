BANDON – A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it’s is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, hospitals are central to a healthy and optimistic community.
That’s the message organizers are touting with the 2021 National Hospital Week “Inspiring Hope Through Healing.”
The event theme is the centerpiece of a promotional campaign aimed at uniting health care facilities across the country during the May 9-15 celebration.
“National Hospital Week, first and foremost, is a celebration of people,” said Eugene Suksi, CEO of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon. “We’re extremely proud of each member of our staff and we recognize the important role they play in extending a sense of trust to our patients and our communities.”
The nation’s largest health care event, National Hospital Week dates back to 1921 when it was suggested by a magazine editor who hoped a community-wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals.
The celebration, launched in Chicago, succeeded in promoting trust and goodwill among members of the public and eventually spread to facilities across the country.
Mayor Mary Schamehorn is set to proclaim May 9-15 as National Hospital Week in Bandon at the May 3 City Council meeting.
“National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight hospitals, health systems and health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members, especially during this pandemic,” the proclamation reads. “The hard-working people that comprise hospitals deserve universal regard and appreciation for keeping their communities healthy.
“We urge residents to express their appreciation for the people, facilities, and technologies that make trustworthy, reliable health care possible in our community,” Schamehorn concluded.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community activities are on hold for this year’s National Hospital Week.
However, a weeklong slate of activities is planned to celebrate employees at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, including Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Monday, Wellness Day on Tuesday, Cupcake Day on Wednesday (in celebration of Florence Nightingale’s birthday), Burrito Day on Thursday and Gift Day on Friday.
In addition, the hospital will highlight employees and feature photos of National Hospital Week activities at Southern Coos Hospital on its social media pages and website throughout the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In