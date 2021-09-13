BANDON - In 2021, over 248,500 Americans have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Even as we make tremendous advancements in cancer research and treatment, prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among the nation’s fathers, sons, husbands and brothers.
Today, one in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime — often without any previous signs or symptoms.
During National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center rededicates itself to supporting those diagnosed with prostate cancer through research, education and access to prevention, treatment and follow-up care and support.
While prostate cancer is a very serious disease, it has also become very survivable. In fact, over 3.1 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed at some points in their lives are still alive today. The key is early detection.
If you are over the age of 50 (earlier if you have a family history) it is time to start discussing routine prostate cancer screenings as well as establishing baseline PSA levels with your primary care provider.
During the month of September, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center wants to help you take charge of your health and is offering free PSA testing with an order from your primary care provider. Get same day results.
For information and to make an appointment, call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426.
All men and their families can learn the latest information on prostate cancer at www.cancer.gov/types/prostate and www.cdc.gov/cancer/prostate.
Together, we can increase awareness of this cancer, and improve the care and well-being of those impacted by this disease.
