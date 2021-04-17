BANDON – Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has been recognized for the second year in a row for its high quality care to critical cardiac patients in the community by acting quickly to stabilize and transfer a patient having a serious heart attack.
Dr. Howard Glass, medical director with Bay Area Hospital’s Prefontaine Cardiovascular Services, recently announced the recognition in a letter to SCHHC Chief Nursing Officer Cori Valet.
ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction is a serious type of heart attack, during which one of the heart’s major arteries is blocked.
Faster treatment times are associated with better patient outcomes, including decreased mortality rates.
Door-in to door-out time is the duration of time from arrival to discharge at the first STEMI referral hospital. DIDO time has been identified as one of the most modifiable components of reperfusion time – the time it takes to restore blood flow to an organ or tissue.
The American College of Cardiology recommends STEMI referral hospitals achieve a DIDO time of 30 minutes or less.
“Bay Area Hospital received approximately 35 emergency STEMI transfers from our community partners in 2020,” Glass said. “Southern Coos Hospital achieved the fastest DIDO time of 22 minutes.
“Thank you to all members of your team and special thanks to Dr. Mark David Smith and Amanda Wallace CNA II for being our 2020 Top STEMI performers,” Glass added.
