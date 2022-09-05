Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop volunteers attended the 2nd annual Appreciation Lunch on Aug. 22. The group enjoyed their time outside on the patio of Gift Shop Coordinator Karen Reber and volunteer Steve Reber's patio in a beautiful English garden setting.
Attendees were Karen Reber and volunteers Steve Reber, Linda Yarbrough, Kathi Dawson, Barbara Scherer and Michelle Buckley. They were joined by SCHHC CEO Raymond Hino and his wife, Gayle. Joseph Bain, chairman of the Southern Coos Health Foundation Board, was also invited and joined the fun.
Volunteers are still needed during varying shifts Monday through Friday or on call, according to Karen Reber. Volunteers can determine the days and hours they are available. The Gift Shop is now open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. but it is hoped with more volunteers, hours can be extended from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
All proceeds from the Gift Shop benefit the nonprofit Southern Coos Health Foundation, funding programs such as healthcare education scholarships for members of the community and low-or-no-cost mammograms and prostate screenings for eligible patients.
For more information or to inquire about volunteering, email giftshop@southerncoos.org or call the main switchboard at 541-347-2426 and ask for extension 232.
