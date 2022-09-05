Well done

From left, Barbara Scherer, Joseph Bain, Raymond Hino, Karen Reber, Steve Reber, Kathi Dawson, Michelle Buckley and Linda Yarbrough at the Southern Coos Hospital Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon.

 Photo by Gayle Hino

Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop volunteers attended the 2nd annual Appreciation Lunch on Aug. 22. The group enjoyed their time outside on the patio of Gift Shop Coordinator Karen Reber and volunteer Steve Reber's patio in a beautiful English garden setting.

Attendees were Karen Reber and volunteers Steve Reber, Linda Yarbrough, Kathi Dawson, Barbara Scherer and Michelle Buckley. They were joined by SCHHC CEO Raymond Hino and his wife, Gayle. Joseph Bain, chairman of the Southern Coos Health Foundation Board, was also invited and joined the fun.

