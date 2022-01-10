Coast Community Health Center welcomes Jennifer Hope, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner to the Behavioral Health Team in Bandon and Port Orford.
Hope earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Alderson-Broaddus College in 1999, then attended West Virginia University to earn her master of science in nursing in 2007. In 2020, she attended Shenandoah University in Virginia and earned a post-graduate degree in psychiatric mental health. In 2021, she became board certified as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. In addition to her vast range of education and experience, she also provides medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder at Coast CHC.
Hope focuses on providing patients with education regarding their conditions to include benefits and risks of treatment options. The patients’ autonomous decision making allows them to select treatment options to best meet their needs. This leads to adherence to treatment and recovery and remission of symptoms.
The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ann Kellogg, states: "The coast family is proud to have Ms. Hope as one of our new providers. She offers a great wealth of experience, and importantly, compassion towards our patients. She helps complete our fantastic team, and we look forward to working with her and having her in our community."
In discussion with Hope, she speaks about herself and her journey to Coast CHC.
"I was born and raised in West Virginia. I am a coal miner's daughter,” she said. “As a kid, I remember standing in line with my mother at the town hall to get our share of commodity cheese and pinto beans when dad was laid off from the mines. Recently, I sold all my belongings, packed only what would fit in my car, and moved to rural Oregon. The coastal environment is gorgeous, but I drove more than 2,200 miles to continue my career here specifically because I appreciate the mission of Coast Community Health and want to play a pivotal role in providing comprehensive and high-quality healthcare in a non-judgmental environment. I believe that all patients deserve to be treated with respect. The only way to improve your physical health, such as diabetes or obesity, is first to improve your mental health.”
Stop by the Coast Community Health Center in Bandon or Port Orford to give a warm welcome to Hope and sign up to be a new patient. Their services include primary health care, behavioral health, community outreach services, and a full-service pharmacy, which is open to everyone in the community.
Coast CHC offers sliding fee schedules to patients with limited financial means and accept Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance types.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In