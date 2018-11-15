GOLD BEACH — Gifts galore will be displayed for sale at the annual Holiday Bazaar at the Event Center on the Beach in Gold Beach on Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.
More than 50 vendors, including many non-profit organizations, will be showing unique crafts, books, culinary treats, clothing, jewelry and gift items, as well as See’s Candy, for sale in Docia Sweet Hall and the Curry Showcase buildings.
Enjoy the spirit of the Holidays among all the seasonal trimmings 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and or 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, decorated to the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”
The popular Kid’s Mall, where only children age 12 and under may enter to purchase gifts for family and friends, will be in the Oceanview Room upstairs in Docia Hall.
Don’t forget to vote for your favorite booth and enter the $100 drawing in Showcase Hall.
The Event Center on the Beach has been the proud sponsor of the Bazaar for several years. Booth fees contribute to the annual maintenance and repair costs of the Curry County Fairgrounds as no county funding is provided. Please join the day of fun, friendship, shopping and support for your local artisans and non-profit organizations.
For additional information, call the Event Center Office at 541 247-4541 or email curryfair@gmail.com.