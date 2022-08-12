David Hisel was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the August 1 meeting of Bandon’s City Council. GBA presents this award to one of the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Dave was presented the award in the form of a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate contributed by Alloro Wine Bar and Restaurant.
Dave is a member of Bandon’s School Board, elected to his seat in June of 2020. This continues much of his early volunteer work that has focused on youth development in Bandon. For example, He served as committee chair and volunteer area director for Young Life. He coached a variety of youth sports teams in the area including soccer, basketball, baseball, and softball, serving as vice president for both youth baseball and soccer. He also has been a volunteer reader for SMART.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In