Brent Bischoff, Southern Coos Health District Governing Board chairman, announces with great pleasure that Raymond Hino, MPA, FACHE, has accepted the position of chief executive officer for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
“We went through quite a recruitment process, including consideration of a number of highly qualified candidates, but Ray and his demonstrated track record and experience in small rural district hospitals stood out from the very beginning,” said Bischoff.
Hino will assume his new role on February 28. He joins Southern Coos Health District with more than 35 years of health care leadership and operations experience in for-profit, not-for-profit and healthcare district settings. He will be relocating from Northern California, where he served as the Western United States vice president of operations for PE GI Solutions, LLC, a company that partners with doctors in the ownership and management of ambulatory surgery centers in the United States.
Prior to serving as Western U.S. vice president, Hino served as the CEO of four separate district owned hospitals in the state of California, in both Southern and Northern California. Earlier in his career, Hino held several leadership roles in Texas, New Mexico, Montana and Idaho and in hospitals ranging in size from 25 beds to 429 beds.
“Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center is a vital hospital, emergency department and primary care clinic serving the population of Southern Coos County, Northern Curry County and thousands of tourists, who arrive each year to take advantage of the beauty and recreational amenities of Bandon and its surrounding areas,” said Hino. “I am excited to be part of this critical organization that is committed to excellence and the health care needs of our community.”
Hino holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public administration and health care services administration from the University of Southern California, Price School of Public Policy in Los Angeles. He has been married to his wife, Gayle Nance Hino for 35 years.
