In an effort to encourage and support local students to pursue or continue education in the health care field, the Southern Coos Health Foundation has opened the scholarship application period for the annual Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship.

All those who are entering into their second year of a post-secondary healthcare program, those who are currently employed by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, or a child/dependent of a current employee may enroll. The scholarship program is funded by the proceeds of the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Hospital Gift Shop. 

