In an effort to encourage and support local students to pursue or continue education in the health care field, the Southern Coos Health Foundation has opened the scholarship application period for the annual Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship.
All those who are entering into their second year of a post-secondary healthcare program, those who are currently employed by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, or a child/dependent of a current employee may enroll. The scholarship program is funded by the proceeds of the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Hospital Gift Shop.
The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm for the hospital and primarily contributes funds various programs, including patient comfort items and equipment, the Bandon School District School Nurse Program, Women’s Health Day, the drive-through Flu Clinic, continuing education for employees, and free early cancer detection screening for those who qualify.
Mary Richards, for whom the scholarship is named, was a long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Auxiliary, who started the scholarship program before the Auxiliary became the hospital’s volunteer corps. She worked for much of her career at Harbor Lights Middle School. When she passed away, she instructed her family to devote any donations to be given to the SCHHC Auxiliary.
In order to memorialize the impact that Mary Richards had on the Auxiliary and on the Bandon community, the SCHHC Auxiliary designated the funds as the Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship fund. Since its inception, thousands of dollars have been awarded in scholarships from this fund.
To be eligible for a Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship, applicants must fulfill one of the following criteria:
Is an employee of Southern Coos Health District who wishes to pursue or continue education in a healthcare field and has been accepted into a program;
Is a child of an employee of Southern Coos Health District who is enrolled in a degree program in a healthcare-related discipline;
Is a member of the Bandon community who is enrolled in at least the second year of post-secondary education in a degree program or working on a certificate in a health care-related field.
Applications are available at the following locations:
The Gift Shop at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
The front admitting desk of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
Applicants may submit materials in one of three ways:
Mail your application to:
Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship
c/o Southern Coos Health Foundation
Hand-Deliver your application to the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center front desk:
Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship
Southern Coos Health Foundation
Download your application from our website; then scan and email your application to:
All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
