BANDON – In an effort to encourage and support local students to pursue or continue education in the health care field, the Southern Coos Health Foundation has opened the scholarship application period for the annual Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship.
All those who are entering into their second year of a post-secondary healthcare program, those who are currently employed by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center or a child/dependent of a current employee may enroll. The scholarship program is funded by the proceeds of the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Hospital Gift Shop.
The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm for the hospital and primarily contributes funds to continuing education for employees, patient comfort items and equipment, as well as additional funding for free mammograms for those in need.
Mary Richards, for whom the scholarship is named, was a long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Auxiliary, who started the scholarship program before the auxiliary became the hospital’s volunteer corps. She worked for much of her career at Harbor Lights Middle School. When she passed away, she instructed her family to devote any donations to be given to the SCHHC Auxiliary.
In order to memorialize the impact that Mary Richards had on the auxiliary and on the Bandon community, the SCHHC Auxiliary designated the funds as the Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship fund. Since its inception, thousands of dollars have been awarded in scholarships from this fund.
To be eligible for a Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship, applicants must fulfill one of the following criteria:
- Is an employee of Southern Coos Health District who wishes to pursue or continue education in a healthcare field and has been accepted into a program;
- Is a child of an employee of Southern Coos Health District who is enrolled in a degree program in a healthcare-related discipline;
- Is a member of the Bandon community who is enrolled in at least the second year of post-secondary education in a health care-related field.
Applications are available at the following locations:
- The Gift Shop at the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
- The front desk of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
- Online, at http://southerncoos.org/mary-richards-memorial-scholarship/.
Applicants may submit materials in one of three ways:
- Mail your application to:
Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship
c/o Southern Coos Health Foundation
PO Box 1933
Bandon, OR 97411
- Hand-Deliver your application to the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center front desk:
Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship
c/o Scott McEachern
Southern Coos Health Foundation
900 11th Street, SE
Bandon, OR 97411
- Download your application from our website; then scan and email your application to:
All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, July 30.
More information, including the application packet, may be found at http://southerncoos.org/mary-richards-memorial-scholarship/.
For questions about the application process, please contact Scott McEachern, 541.329.1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.
