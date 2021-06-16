Harbor Lights Middle School will be holding its annual 8th Grade Recognition Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the Harbor Lights Middle School Gymnasium. Each student will be limited to the amount of guests they are allowed to invite based on capacity restrictions.
Though the recognition program is not a traditional promotion or graduation ceremony, it is an opportunity to recognize students for their hard work during their years at middle school. A variety of honors and awards will be presented to students by the 8th grade teachers in recognition of superior citizenship and academic achievement.
Congratulations to the members of the Harbor Lights Middle School 8th grade class:
Fiona Allen, Keanan Anderson, Emma Bemetz, Race Berry, Landen Brunner, Alexandria Butler, Jarrett Butler, Kefrin Clampitt, Theodore Cost, Erika Crum, Rachel Dahlke, Mark Davis, Justice DiBartolomeo, Grant Godwin, Madeline Greenlee, Theodore Hernandez, Brynn Hindman, Carson Hirshman, Jason Huerta, Camden Kappa, Christopher Kilcoyne, Meghyn Korp, Baylee Lakey, Michael Mallory, Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Teagan Montgomery, Katherine Morton, Sydni Napier, Tanner Norris, Alea O’Neill, Madeleine Pahls, Katelyn Paxton, Mya Paxton, Kadin Poore, Austin Quarisa, Destiny Ramos, Brooklyn Sapp, Madison Sapp, Thomas Shinn, Peyton Simonds, Mikeal Sisco, Danica Smith, Griffin Smith, Hunter Smith, DeAnna Standfill, Ella Stokes, Benjamin Stufflebeam, Maya Tulles, Jaycee Vernon, Makenna Vierck, Truth Vineyard, Payton Vining, Jacob Weston and Brooke Zumwalt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In