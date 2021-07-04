Graduates from all over Oregon traveled to Scio to participate in a drive-through commencement ceremony held by Willamette Connections Academy on June 12. Diana Griffin from Bandon is one of the estimated 45 graduates that make up the online public charter school’s 2021 graduating class.
Approximately 30 percent of the Willamette Connections Academy Class of 2021 graduated early. In addition, 40 percent received a graduation honors cord for achieving the school’s highest GPAs.
“It is so rewarding to watch these graduates persevere and grow in a year full of challenges,” said Victoria Neer, 12th grade advisor for Willamette Connections Academy. “They have demonstrated so much resilience and self-motivation. We wish the graduates in the Willamette Connections Academy Class of 2021 the very best as they go forth and make a difference in the world.”
Over half (54 percent) of the graduates plan to attend two-or-four-year colleges or universities. Another 17 percent are planning to enroll in a trade school. Additional graduates have plans to join the military, enter the workforce take a gap year or pursue other opportunities.
Willamette Connections Academy serves students in grades K-12 from across Oregon who have a variety of needs and educational backgrounds, providing each student with individual learning plans tailored to their unique abilities. Teachers specially trained in the online environment help motivate and engage students and encourage them to take ownership of their own unique education journey.
Willamette Connections Academy is currently enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Free informational webinars are available for prospective families and students who want to learn more about the engaging online education program. For a complete schedule and to sign up for one of the webinars please go to WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com/events.
To learn more about the school call 888-478-9474 or visit the school’s website WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com.
