BANDON - The 13th annual Golf for Health Classic, held Saturday, Sept. 18 at Bandon Crossings Golf Course, was a great success. It drizzled, it rained, it poured and the sun even came out. But golfers are a tough bunch who don't mind a little precipitation. They just don their rain gear and are good to go.
There were 16 teams representing 62 golfers. The putting contest was well attended to start off the day, with a tie for half of the kitty between Dennis Thomason of Team Bain Insurance, and Rick Snowden of Team Clifton-Larson-Allen.
The scramble also ended in a tie, with Team Wild Rivers Coast Alliance/Bandon Dunes composed of Jeff, Marie, Peyton, and Jackson Simonds with a score of 61, including 10 birdies and 1 eagle; and Team Wilson's Market, represented by Sheldon Richardson, Alex Smith, Josh Perine, and James Taylor, also with a score of 61, and also including 10 birdies and 1 eagle.
The WRCA/Bandon Dunes Team will be awarded the Magness Cup and four rounds of golf at Bandon Crossings, and the Wilson's Team will be awarded the Chivaroli Cup and four rounds of golf at Bandon Crossings. The cups can be displayed by the winners for the year and represent the fundraiser's largest ongoing sponsors.
Second place goes to Team Clifton-Larson-Allen, represented by Dan Frein, Rick Snowden, Dave Kwon, and Lance Rounds with a score of 63. The team will receive Bandon Crossings Pro Shop credit.
Third place goes to Team Sheep Ranch at Bandon Dunes, composed of Greg Harless, Patrick McGinley, Bobby Cox, and John Miles. The team will receive Bandon Crossings Pro Shop credit.
KP honors go to Sam Charitar and Jennifer Parker, from Southwest Physical Therapy, both playing for Team Coquille Valley Elks.
Longest Drive honors go to Marie Simonds of Team WRCA and Ross Acker of Team Simon.
Enjoy photos of the event taken by Gary Edmiston of Hip Foto Guy Photography at https://www.hipfotoguy.com/p128078453. Photos can be downloaded at no charge. Click the "BUY" button on the photo, which will direct you a single view of that photo, then at the top of the photo, select the download option. If you have any questions about photos, please email Amy Moss Strong at amossstrong@southerncoos.org. Photos can also be easily shared to Facebook and Twitter, so feel free to share and mention or hashtag# the Southern Coos Health Foundation's Golf for Health Classic and Bandon Crossings!
The teams and volunteers enjoyed pastries and fruit provided by Coastal Mist in the morning and a hearty late lunch of tri-tip, pulled pork, potato salad and beans provided by Tony's NW Barbecue.
The event's online auction was also successful with 30 eclectic items or packages, all donated by local businesses and individuals.
Hosted by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the tournament raises funds to benefit Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. Equipment purchases and community health-related programs such as the School Nurse Program in the Bandon School District are just part of what the GFHC supports.
The total amount of funds raised will be reported once everything is calculated.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center thanks everyone who sponsored, played golf, volunteered, provided food and a special thanks to Bandon Crossings for hosting the event and helping with every detail.
