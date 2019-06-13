GOLD BEACH — The 11th annual Gold Beach Brew & Art Festival, the longest running Brewfest on the Oregon coast, will open at noon Saturday, June 22, with a variety of great regional microbrews, wineries, live entertainment with six bands on two stages, food carts and trucks, featured artisans at the art show and sale all at the Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave. in Gold Beach. The Festival ends at 9 p.m.
Plan ahead, lodging is available just a short distance away.
Advance ticket are $10, available online at www.goldbeachbrewfest.org or $15 at the door. Updates can be found on Facebook.