On Saturday, June 11, Oregon Charter Academy honored its 2022 class of graduating students at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Among the 330 graduates are six from Coos County cities of Bandon, Coos Bay, Coquille and North Bend. ORCA is a tuition-free online public charter school that has served K-12 students throughout Oregon for 17 years. The school has been recognized as a 2021 Cognia™ School of Distinction award winner, showcasing its efforts in creating high-quality instruction for all students.
“We have spent the past four years studying, working, and fighting to make it to this day and I am immensely proud of each and every one of us,” began Rory Peterson, student government president, ORCA. “It was never just one class or one club that designed your framework, but rather a conglomerate of experiences. Thank you to the entire ORCA community for getting the class of 2022 through the hard times of the past four years.”
One of the area students who received a diploma is Jonathan Goddard of Bandon.
Graduating students have been equipped with an award-winning curriculum and learning environment that has prepared them for college and careers. Options like the career and technical education program (ASCEND), the college readiness program (AVID), and other social opportunities have given students a head start.
"This year especially, we are very proud of our graduating students. They have strived so hard during uncertain times to ultimately find solid footing in achieving their goals,” said Matt Lacy, high school principal, ORCA. “We’re proudly sending them off with confidence in their bright futures. Good luck, Oregon Charter Academy students!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In