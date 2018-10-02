NORTH BEND — It's a Halloween dance at the Glasgow Grange, 3159 East Bay Road, Saturday, Oct. 27. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Everyone is welcome and no dance partner is required. No potluck this year, instead bring your favorite Halloween h'ordeuvre to share with all the Halloween ghosts, goblins, witches, werewolves, draculas, vampires and more. Water and punch will be provided.
7:00 - 8:00 Brett Granstrom will teach a beginners 4 Count Hustle from 7-8 p.m. and then it's open dance till at least 11 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person.
For more information about the dance or North Bayside Grange, call Judy at 541-756-2816 or 541-297-5880.