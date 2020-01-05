BANDON — Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O’Dell will give a KETO 101 presentation starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Going Keto is all the rage, but the diet is laden with conflicting ideas, disastrous oversimplification and misinformation. In Keto 101 we'll dive into this trend to understand the way, why and how, to succeed with ketogenic eating. Cheryl O'Dell's presentations are extremely informative and she will be available to answer your nutrition questions.
There will be keto cookbooks from the Coastline Library system available for check out on this day. This event is free and open to everyone.