May 20, 1940 - Oct. 8, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Gerald "Jerry" Lee at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, at Bandon’s Seabird Chapel, 880 Seabird Drive, with Pastor Jim Minkler officiating. A graveside service will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Hwy 42-S and Ohio with a reception to follow at the chapel. Jerry entered into the arms of Jesus Oct. 8, 2018.
He was born May 20, 1940 in Bandon. Jerry was the youngest of five children, of Hiram and Florence Lee.
From 1957 to 1961 Jerry served faithfully in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Morocco and stateside.
After a lengthy career, Jerry retired from the Coos County Assessor’s Office, but continued his pursuit to capture "a good image." South Coast residents will recall his photos from the many weddings, senior class pictures, and myriad of other specialized portraiture, often taken at his rustic residence northeast of Bandon.
He loved his ranch and horses, chasing outdoor adventures, but mostly his classic cars; he enjoyed Cruise the Coos and Graffiti Weekend.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Debi; sister, Virginia Weaver; brothers, Robert and Kenneth and their wives Wanda and Betty; step-daughters, Amber Nance and daughters, Jasmine and Aliyah, Lisa and Chris Fisher and children, Caden, Lincoln, Ezra, and Halle, and Chelsea and Aaron Freitag and children, Braydon, Caleb, and Rylee; daughter, Rae and Danny Aldrich and children, Erin and Corey; and son, Christian West.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Marge Williams.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial contribution to Seabird Chapel.
Friends may sign the register on line at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.