Did you know that Bandon has three main parks and multiple future neighborhood park sites? Many know City Park as the only park but Bandon has the potential of creating so much more throughout Bandon’s neighborhoods. That’s Friends of Bandon Parks is getting started and they need help. Get involved in building future parks.
Community members are invited to join the Kick-off Brown Bag Lunch meeting to share your ideas and enthusiasm. The meeting will run from noon to 1 p.m. August 17 at the Bandon Senior Center. The organization is starting from the ground up to build a committee to lead in building a vision of Bandon parks for generations to come. Also, they will look at potential park projects that could use help right away.
If you are new to the community, come meet people who care about nature, the parks and the future. If you are a long-time resident, share your expertise and help spread the word.
Friends of Bandon Parks has a nonprofit status affiliated with Greater Bandon Association. Its mission is to encourage thriving parks for a healthy community for generations to come. They are creating a strong group of volunteers to create recreational events, spruce up the parks, build new parks and raise funds where needed.
For information, contact info@friendsofbandonparks.org
