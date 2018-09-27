First Friday Night Market
COOS BAY- Coos Head Food Co-op is celebrating the pilot run of the First Friday Night Markets with a showcase of local artisans, makers, and community in a downtown evening atmosphere. The marketplace will be operating from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, during the Coos Bay Downtown Wine Walks in the Coos Head Food Co-op parking lot, 353 S. Second St.
As a community-owned natural food store, Coos Head Food Co-op is excited to share the 7 Devils Brewery's Co-Hop Ale with a release party that evening. The ale is made up of a wide variety of Coos County Hops and funds from the sales will go towards the Solar Project Installation later in the month. This will be taking place in the Co-op Parking lot, we welcome our space to vendors that include Bayside Coffee, 3B's Buttons & Things, Farmstead Bread, and many more locally-run small businesses.
Vendor fees from the October event will benefit the Coos County Habitat for Humanity. They will be highlighting World Habitat Day and their Customer Appreciation Day!
Coos Head Food Co-op will be participating in the Downtown Wine Walk for those who are age 21 and above as well as offering activities for the whole family. FinnRiver Cider will be providing tastings of their sustainably-raised farmhouse style ciders with valid ID. There will be family-friendly activities including live music from local artist Clover Joy between 6-8 p.m.
For market and vendor information please contact the First Friday Market Manager at outreach.chfc@gmail.com.