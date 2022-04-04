Two free, one-hour Medicare workshops are scheduled in Bandon to help people learn about their Medicare choices and next steps.
“Medicare 101” will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, 1100 11th Street SW. No registration is necessary.
The workshops will explain Original Medicare Parts A and B – what it does and does not cover, what it costs, and when and how to enroll; options beyond Original Medicare including the differences between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans; an explanation of the Part D prescription drug coverage gap (otherwise known as the “donut hole”); how to avoid Part B and Part D penalties; and what people should know if they plan to continue working and/or participating in an employer-sponsored health plan after turning 65.
The presenter will be Jayna Roberts, a licensed agent and Medicare specialist serving Southern Oregon with 25 years’ experience in the health insurance industry. Contact 541-727-6500 or Jayna@SimplyMedicareSolutions.com for more information.
