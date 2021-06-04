BANDON – Summer’s almost here! Ready to get moving?
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and its fundraising arm, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, announce a new activity challenge titled “For the Health of Bandon,” which will take place June 14-28.
For the Health of Bandon is a virtual challenge during which participants can do any activity that gets them moving and exercising. All they have to do is log their miles walked or hiked, the hours they spend golfing, surfing, playing tennis, gardening or doing yoga — or whatever activity they like to do. Any activity or combination of activities qualifies.
For the Health of Bandon is a fundraiser for the hospital’s foundation and will support things such as scholarships for local people working on their education to pursue a health care career, as well as the annual drive-through free Flu Shot Clinic, along with other benefits to the hospital and community.
Registration is only $10, and covers an event T-shirt, a medal and a certificate — all will be sent to participants in advance of the event.
Teams are encouraged. People can invite their co-workers, friends and family.
Register for the event at: southerncoos.org/healthybandon or healthybandon.causevox.com. There, participants can set up a personal page, encourage others to participate and access a fundraising toolkit that makes it all easy! Information on how to log daily activities will be forthcoming and activities can’t be logged until the event goes live.
