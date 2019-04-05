BANDON — Coos Health & Wellness will be sponsoring a Food Handler's Class 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Bandon High School cafeteria, 550 Ninth St. SW, Bandon.
All restaurant workers should maintain a current food handlers card. There will be a live instructor for this class. Training materials are available at the local library or online at http://www.oregon.gov.
Photo ID is required. Those who pass the exam will be required to pay $10 cash or money order fee for a Food Handler's Card. For more information, call 541-266-6744.