Photo by Jeffrey Hamilton

NORTH BEND — Coos Health & Wellness has a flu shot clinic scheduled for Coos County residents. Anyone 6 months an older should get a vaccination that protects against 4 types of the flu virus.

Cost per dose for those without insurance is $35. Some insurance billing can be done: Oregon Health Plan - Advanced Health, Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Pacific Source, Providence, Moda/ODS and United Healthcare. Please bring your insurance card.

Couqille/Myrtle Point area residents may receive shots 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Coos County Courthouse, 250 N Baxter in Coquille.

