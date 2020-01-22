POWERS — Interested in catching a steelhead? Honey Badger Ranch Cabin in Powers will sponsor a steelhead fishing clinic starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. A limited number of guests will be joined by Powers' “fish whisper” James Clausen, who will be sharing his vast knowledge of the South Fork of the Coquille River. He will demonstrate proper knots for tying on lures and share other valuable information on basic fishing techniques, notepad suggested.
Guests will then apply what they've learned right on the river, where Honey Badger Ranch Cabin is located.
The steelhead fishing clinic, and gear lesson fee will be $25, with all proceeds going to the Powers television transmitter that is in desperate need of repair. Honey Badger Ranch will provide a barbecued chicken lunch, with all the fixins' to guests and the hand-tied lures that Clausen is locally known for. No fly fishing instruction or guarantee you'll catch a fish.
What you'll need: 2020 fishing license; fishing pole with line; and dress for the weather. Note pad optional. This is a rain or shine event.
Honey Badger Cabin is a vacation rental located at 75 Appleton Lane, Powers, on the banks of the South Fork of the Coquille River. Find them on Facebook or through VRBO.com — location Powers, Oregon.
To register for this fundraiser event, contact Keri Cook at 541-404-7348.