Helping out

Employees at First Interstate Bank in Bandon volunteered to clean up the yard at the Bandon Historical Society.

 Contributed photo

To give back to the places it calls home, First Interstate Bank, a community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, held its fifth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 14. First Interstate locations closed that day at noon, giving its employees paid time to volunteer through nearly 400 separate service projects in its communities.

“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today.”

