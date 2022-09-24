To give back to the places it calls home, First Interstate Bank, a community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, held its fifth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 14. First Interstate locations closed that day at noon, giving its employees paid time to volunteer through nearly 400 separate service projects in its communities.
“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today.”
The overarching philanthropic focus for this year’s volunteer day was anchored in combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness. However, employees were empowered to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their communities. First Interstate’s Volunteer Day microsite has a complete list of these service projects organized by location, and includes project descriptions, event locations, and on-site points of contact.
Giving back on Volunteer Day is not just a one-and-done focus for First Interstate; it’s a philanthropic philosophy employees bring to life every day.
“Investing in our communities, whether through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts, or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank offering a unique set of products and services, yes, but more importantly, a trusted community partner and neighbor,” Riley said.
During the past three months, First Interstate brought this commitment to life through its inaugural “Believe in Local” campaign, awarding 40 separate $25,000 gifts to deserving nonprofits in its service area, totaling $1 million. First Interstate’s annual Volunteer Day underscores and punctuates these efforts, amplifying the Bank’s impact to never-before-seen levels.
Making a Difference in the Places the Bank Calls Home
In addition to Volunteer Day and Believe in Local, First Interstate champions other innovative philanthropy-focused programs, including Teach Children to Save, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Coats and More, and Get Smart About Credit.
Additionally, through its volunteer match program, First Interstate pays nonprofits $10 for each hour First Interstate employees volunteer at their organizations (minimum of 10 hours). First Interstate also matches employee donations to nonprofits and donates 2% of neitst income before taxes to charitable organizations.
