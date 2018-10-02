COOS BAY — South Coast Family Harbor will host its annual Casino Night fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 20, at the North Bend Community Center located at 2222 Broadway in North Bend. Tickets are $25 per person and will include admission, hors d’oeuvres. From 6-10 p.m. there will be a no-host beer and wine bar, raffle prizes, a silent and oral auction. Games will include Black Jack, Poker, Roulette and Craps and your admission is tax deductible.
Tickets and Play Money Packages will be available for purchase at the door or in advance online at www.Southcoastfamilyharbor.org or at South Coast Family Harbor.
For additional information, call Tracie at 541-982-3090 or email tracie.scfh@gmail.com.