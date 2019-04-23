CHARLESTON – A Family Fishing Event is set for Saturday, April 27 at Middle Empire Lake as part of Coos Bay’s annual Kids' HOPE Center Family Fun Day. Family Fishing will be open at John Topits Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife staff and volunteers provide everything you need to fish and will teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch. This is a great opportunity for families to learn how to fish together and spend time in the outdoors.
Kids 11 and younger can fish for free while those 12 to 17 need a $10 youth license that is also good for hunting, fishing, and shellfishing. Adults need a one-day or annual Oregon angling license. Licenses are not for sale at this event. All state fishing regulations continue to apply.
A feature of the ODFW Outdoors Program, this fishing event is designed to introduce kids and their families to fishing. ODFW has been partnering with the Bay Area Hospital’s Kids Hope Center to host the event during Coos Bay’s annual Family Fun Day.
Check myodfw.com for a list of 2019 Family Fishing Events around the state.