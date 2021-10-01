Face Rock Creamery has been selected as the winner of a $220,000 angel investment in the OregonAF program hosted by Oregon Entrepreneurs Network. Face Rock was one of four finalists to make it to the final round of the statewide competition, which culminated in a live grand finale September 17.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled that Face Rock Creamery was chosen as the winner of the 2021 OregonAF competition,” shared Greg Drobot. “I want to especially thank Amanda Oborne, Martin McClanan and Stew Yaguda all of OEN, as well as all the investors and mentors who participated. This $220,000 investment will be crucial in Face Rock’s growth and evolution on its path to become the big cheese.”
Drobot pointed out in his pitch to the investor panel that being located in Bandon, a town of just over 3,000, can often feel like being on an island that is outside of the economic buzz of the larger cities in Oregon. He said, “I am very proud that this money will be invested in a rural business, to fund growth through more local hires, and increased manufacturing.”
Founded in 2013, Face Rock Creamery has brought cheese making back to the historic cheddar production region of the South Oregon coast. Their driving goals from the beginning has been to create more jobs for the area, scale while maintaining traditional cheese making practices such as hand-turning their cheddar, follow sustainable production practices and bring award winning Oregon cheese to the curd herd around the country.
Sourcing high-quality milk from dairy farmers in the Coquille Valley and fostering a local supply chain is a priority for Face Rock. They enjoy close partnerships with Milk-E-Way Dairy, a Holstein and Brown Swiss herd owned by the Scolari family, and Woodrow Farms Sheep Dairy, which raises Friesian ewes.
Face Rock Creamery makes award winning cheddar, Monterey Jack and Fromage Blancs. Founded in 2013, Face Rock Creamery is located in Bandon, on the South Coast of Oregon. The area has supported cheese making since the 1880s. Face Rock cheese is available at the creamery, in its Coos Bay Café, through an online store and in retail locations across a growing swath of the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In