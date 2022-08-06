Face Rock Creamery

Face Rock Creamery brought home five medals at the American Cheese Society award ceremony held on July 21 in Portland.

Their awards include 1st place gold medals for Face 2 Face Mixed Milk Cheddar and Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar. All three of Face Rock’s clothbound cheddars, a style of cheese not commonly made in the U.S., received medals.

