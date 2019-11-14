COOS BAY — This year's Coos County Empty Bowls on Nov. 9th made over $20,000 for the local food bank. If you missed this awesome annual event, you have another chance to snag a gorgeous one-of-a-kind hand-made bowl and help feed those in need.
More than 300 Empty Bowls will be sold at 7 Devils Brewing Co., on the patio starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov 16. Proceeds from the sale of these bowls will benefit the South Coast Food Share and Rocky's Closet, a food pantry on the Southwestern Oregon Community College's Coos Campus.